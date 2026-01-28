Home

Ajit Pawar death: Rahul Vaidya shares memories of the final meeting with late Maharashtra Deputy CM, Feels unreal and...

Rahul Vaidya opens up about his last interaction with late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, sharing heartfelt memories and reflections following the tragic death.

The sudden news of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death has left many in shock. Singer Rahul Vaidya shared his personal grief over the tragic loss, recalling his last meeting with the senior politician. Pawar passed away on Wednesday morning, January 28, when his chartered aircraft crashed in Baramati, Maharashtra while attempting to land.

The heartfelt memory of Rahul Vaidya with Ajit Pawar

Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram to share a heartfelt memory, posting a video that captured Ajit Pawar enjoying his performance. The singer wrote, “This was on 6th DEC 2025, where Ajit Dada kept requesting his fav songs one after another for about 2 hours nonstop! I never thought this would be the last time I met him.” He added, “An untimely goodbye that feels unreal and deeply personal. Ajit Dada Pawar Gone too soon, remembered forever. May your soul find peace, Dada. Om Shanti.”

According to Rahul, Pawar had requested his favourite songs repeatedly during their meeting. The video shows the late leader singing along to the iconic track O Mere Dil Ke Chain with a smile, highlighting a lighter and more personal side of the political figure. This memory has touched fans and followers who were also mourning the loss of Ajit Pawar.

Tragic plane crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise occurred when his chartered Learjet 45, registration number VT-SSK, crashed while attempting to land in the Baramati region of Pune district. Initial reports indicated serious injuries for all five on board, which later confirmed that there were no survivors. The passengers included Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant, and the two pilots of the aircraft.

More about Ajit Pawar’s death

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government announced a three-day state mourning for the Nationalist Congress Party leader. Ajit Pawar’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11 am, allowing politicians, officials, and citizens to pay their respects to the late Deputy Chief Minister.

Who was Ajit Pawar?

Ajit Pawar was a prominent Indian politician and a towering figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape. A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he served multiple terms as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, managing key portfolios such as finance and cooperative sectors. In July 2023, he led a faction of NCP members to join the coalition government under Eknath Shinde, reclaiming the Deputy Chief Minister position.

Known for his strategic acumen and influence in state politics, Pawar played a vital role in shaping policy and guiding alliances, leaving behind a lasting legacy as one of Maharashtra’s most experienced and influential leaders. His sudden demise marks a significant loss for the state and the political community.

