Ajit Pawar funeral: Riteish Deshmukh pays final tribute to late Maharashtra Deputy CM, video goes viral

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was seen in Baramati to pay his respects during the final rites of a senior political leader Ajit Pawar, as emotional visuals from the ceremony spread widely online.

The final goodbye to a towering political figure unfolded in silence grief and emotion in Baramati. As Maharashtra gathered to bid farewell to Ajit Pawar, the atmosphere was heavy with loss and disbelief. Among the many familiar faces present was actor Riteish Deshmukh, whose quiet presence at the funeral reflected the deep respect Ajit Pawar commanded beyond politics. Videos from the ceremony soon surfaced online capturing moments that left many emotional.

Riteish Deshmukh’s final tribute to Ajit Pawar

Riteish Deshmukh attended Ajit Pawar’s funeral on Thursday, January 29 and was seen standing alongside family members during the last rites. The actor maintained a low profile as he paid his respects, showing solidarity with the grieving family. Visuals of Riteish offering prayers and standing silently quickly went viral, drawing attention from fans and the public alike.

About the last rites of Ajit Pawar

The last rites were held at the Vidya Pratishthan sports ground in Baramati where a large number of people gathered. Political leaders, government officials and citizens from different parts of the state arrived to pay homage to the late Deputy Chief Minister. The arrangements were made under tight security as emotions ran high across the region.

Earlier in the day Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were brought from Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Hospital in Baramati where they had been kept overnight. From there the body was taken to his native Katewadi village near Baramati. Thousands lined the roads as the procession passed by reflecting the impact Pawar had on people across Maharashtra.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh attended the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati. A moment of respect and solidarity as he paid his final tribute and stood with the family during this time of grief.#RiteishDeshmukh #AjitPawar pic.twitter.com/QwEZyqfQ0J — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 29, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh’s emotional message For Ajit Pawar

Sharing throwback photos of Pawar Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state.”

Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit… pic.twitter.com/nGQ3M1xf0Z — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 28, 2026

More about Ajit Pawar’s funeral

Several prominent leaders attended the funeral including Union Home Minister Amit Shah Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Leaders from across party lines stood together underscoring the respect Ajit Pawar commanded in public life.

