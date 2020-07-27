After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise by suicide, many celebrities and his fans demanded the CBI probe into the case being investigated by Mumbai Police. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ruled out the CBI probe in the case. Now Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar wrote to the Home Minister and requested him ‘ to take national emotions into consideration and initiate a CBI investigation’ in late actor’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Put up Hoardings in Delhi's CP Area Demanding CBI Inquiry - See Viral Photos

Taking to Twitter, he shared the letter which reads, “The untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock waves across the nation. Sushant’s death has sadly come to represent the death of the aspirations of young Indians who move to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams. I join the youth of this nation in their collective mourning. I have received many e-mails, messages, and phone calls from the youth of states like Bihar, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh seeking my intervention in this matter. I understand that youth of this nation demands a logical and fair closure of this case, so that justice is delivered to Sushant.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Mahesh Bhatt Reaches Santacruz Police Station to Record His Statement

“I, therefore, join my voice with millions of youngsters of our country, to humbly urge you to consider referring the said enquiry to CBI.I reiterate that, we have complete faith in the fairness of Mumbai Police but however, the purpose of justice can be served by referring the said enquiry to CBI. I am confident that your good office understands the urgency and emotions around the case and will do utmost to see justice delivered”, letter further reads. Also Read - Throwback! When Kriti Sanon Spent Her Birthday With Close Friend Sushant Singh Rajput

Along with photos, he wrote, “With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation. (sic)”

With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NvHk4wH8nV — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has reportedly approached the Patna Police in connection with the actor’s death. As per the sources, the family is unhappy with the narrative surrounding the Dil Bechara actor suffering from depression. They do not rule out the conspiracy angle.

Sushant committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.