Ajith Kumar breaks down during mother Mohini Mani’s funeral in Chennai; video goes viral

A deeply emotional moment from Ajith Kumar’s personal life has touched fans across social media. The actor was seen grieving during the final rites of his mother Mohini Mani as loved ones and well-wishers came together to offer their condolences.

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Ajith Kumar bids final goodbye to his mother Mohini Mani (PC: Twitter)

The Tamil film industry came together this weekend to support Ajith Kumar and his family after the passing of his mother, Mohini Mani. The veteran family matriarch passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 89 after facing health-related issues for some time. The heartbreaking news left fans and industry colleagues saddened. Ajith, who was in Dubai when he received the news, immediately flew back to Chennai to be with his family. Since then, several emotional moments have surfaced online, including videos from the funeral that have touched fans across social media.

Ajith Kumar bids an emotional farewell to his mother

Mohini Mani was laid to rest on Sunday at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai. The funeral was attended by close family members who gathered to pay their final respects. Videos circulating online showed emotional moments from the ceremony, including Ajith Kumar carrying his mother’s pyre during the final rites.

The actor was visibly emotional as he performed the last rituals for his mother. Many fans who watched the visuals online expressed their support and condolences to the family. Despite the grief, Ajith took time to thank Chennai Police personnel for maintaining security and ensuring that the family’s request for privacy was respected throughout the proceedings. He was seen folding his hands and expressing gratitude to the officers present at the venue.

See viral video of Ajith Kumar here

Actor Ajith Kumar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Police for their dedicated security arrangements during his mother’s final rites. Over 200 police personnel were deployed, ensuring a smooth and respectful procession from his Injambakkam residence to the… pic.twitter.com/GG4yAyZEFS — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 31, 2026

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan visit Ajith’s residence

Before the funeral, several prominent personalities visited Ajith Kumar’s Chennai residence to offer their condolences. Among them were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan. Videos from outside the residence quickly went viral on social media. Vijay was seen arriving under security before personally meeting Ajith and offering his condolences.

One clip showed the Chief Minister warmly embracing the grieving actor. Trisha Krishnan also visited the residence and paid her respects to the family. Their visit drew significant attention online as fans appreciated the gesture during a difficult time for Ajith and his loved ones.

Joseph vijay paid his respects to Ajithkumar sir mother #MohiniMani at Chennai stay strong @Akracingoffl#RipMohinimani #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/DRBBtHUuFc — Dàrk DËvïl ᴿᵉᵈ ᴰʳᵃᵍᵒⁿ ‍‍ (@Itz_Dark_Devil) May 30, 2026

A beloved figure in Ajith Kumar’s life

Mohini Mani is survived by her sons Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar. Her passing comes nearly three years after the death of her husband. While fans know Ajith Kumar as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, those close to him have often spoken about the strong bond he shared with his mother.