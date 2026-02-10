Ajith Kumar calls out fan for bad behavior at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, video goes viral

Home

Ajith Kumar calls out fan for bad behavior at Abu Dhabis Yas Marina Circuit, video goes viral

Ajith Kumar was seen addressing a fan for unruly behavior during an event at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit. The moment was captured on video and has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention from fans and the public.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who has a massive fan following globally, was recently seen losing his cool at a fan during the Asian Le Mans Series endurance race at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit. The actor, known for his calm and composed personality, was visibly irritated by the chaotic behavior of some fans crowding around him. A video capturing the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Ajith Kumar reacts to fan misbehavior

In the viral clip, Ajith, 54, is seen surrounded by fans attempting to get a closer view of their favorite star while holding up phones to record him. His team and track authorities were also present, trying to manage the crowd. Growing frustrated with the situation, Ajith spoke firmly to one fan and said, “Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre.” The candid moment highlights the challenges celebrities face in maintaining personal space during public appearances.

AK va Tension panrathe ivangaluku Velaya pochu…. Lets Respect that Man!! pic.twitter.com/5QrLMgTvIE — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 10, 2026

The star-studded crowd at Yas Marina

The Abu Dhabi championship saw the presence of several celebrities, adding to the excitement. Musicians Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander, actors R Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan, Priya Prakash Varrier, and director Venkat Prabhu were also in attendance to watch Ajith in action. The high-profile gathering contributed to the bustling environment, which might have led to the fan’s chaotic conduct.

More about Ajith Kumar

Ajith has been prioritizing his racing career recently, taking a short break from acting. He was last seen in the 2025 release Good Bad Ugly and has been preparing to juggle both his film and motor racing commitments. He is reportedly set to collaborate with director Adhik Ravichandran for a second project, though official confirmation is awaited.

Following his 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith is gearing up for his next big film tentatively titled AK64. Reports suggest Srinidhi Shetty may be the female lead, while veteran actor Mohanlal and Sreeleela could play key roles. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the actor balances his dual passions of acting and racing.

