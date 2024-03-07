Home

Kollywood Actor Ajith Kumar Admitted To Private Hospital In Chennai, Halts Shoot For An Upcoming Project

Kollywood actor Ajit Kumar who has been recently admitted in a private hosital, is speculated that he might stay at the hospital for a day. Read along.

Chennai: Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar has been recently admitted to a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A news article published by Deccan Herald claimed that the actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital. Based on the news report, the Viswasam actor was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning. However, his fans have started growing speculations and showed their distress over the actor being admitted to the hospital. Read along.

Ajith Kumar Hospitalised In Chennai Hospital, Ahead of VidaaMuyarchi Shoot

Recently the actor flew back from Azerbaijan where he was shooting for his upcoming film, VidaaMuyarchi. Ajith recently came to India to enjoy his time spending time with his family. It is to be noted that Ajith recently celebrated his son Aadvik’s 9th birthday. Ajith was seen cutting a massive football-shaped cake on his son’s birthday. It is believed that the Tamil actor has been admitted to a private hospital where he has been asked to do a full body check-up.

Take a look at Ajit Kumar’s Latest Update:

The schedule of Azerbaijan wrapped up. Team heading to a new location in few days. #VidaaMuyarchi #AK pic.twitter.com/WBOJodm1Gn — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) January 29, 2024

Last night on my Son’s birthday celebration 🎉#VidaaMuyarchi pic.twitter.com/5fwPQKZQMS — Ajith Kumar (@yoursajithak) March 5, 2024

Based on the news reports of Pinkvilla, it is believed that Ajith Kumar will be staying at the hospital for a day to complete his procedure. It must be noted that Ajith Kumar had shown up at the hospital for a complete body check-up. Also it is claimed that the actor will be flying to Azerbaijan to resume his shooting.

It is worth noting that Ajith’s upcoming film is currently being filmed overseas, As of now, the cast of VidaaMuyarchi is shooting in Azerbaijan, earlier the crew completed its shoot in Turkey,

About VidaaMuyarchi

The upcoming film of Ajit Kumar, promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated films in the industry, The film also features actors including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and others in pivotal roles. Also if believed in rumours Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make an appearance in the film. Also, it should be noted that there has been no official announcement from the VidaaMuyarchi team.

