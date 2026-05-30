Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, dies at 85 in Chennai; Kamal Haasan and MK Stalin express grief

Condolences have been pouring in from across the Tamil film industry and political circles after the passing of Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani at the age of 85 in Chennai.

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Ajoth Kumar mother passes away (PC: Twitter)

Tamil cinema star and professional racer Ajith Kumar is facing a deep personal loss after his mother Mohini Mani passed away at the age of 85 in Chennai on Saturday morning. The news has left fans and the film industry in shock, with condolences pouring in from across cinema and political circles. Reports suggest that she had been dealing with age-related health issues before her passing. Her death also comes three years after the demise of her husband, who passed away at the same age.

What happened in Chennai?

According to early reports confirmed by sources including local media outlets, Mohini Mani passed away in Chennai after a brief period of illness linked to old age. The development was first reported on Saturday morning and quickly spread across social media, where fans began sharing messages of support for Ajith Kumar and his family. Her husband, P Subramaniam, also known as PS Mani, had passed away in March 2023 at the age of 85. The fact that both parents passed away at the same age has been widely noted in reports.

Where is Ajith Kumar now?

Ajith Kumar was reportedly in Dubai for prior professional commitments when he received news of his mother’s health condition. Upon learning about her deteriorating state, he is said to have immediately cut short his stay and begun traveling back to Chennai to be with his family. Close friends and relatives have already started arriving at the family residence in Palavakkam to offer support during this difficult time. Arrangements for the last rites are expected to be made privately in line with the family’s preference for a low-profile ceremony.

How did the film and political world react?

The news triggered a wave of condolences from film personalities and political leaders. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan expressed his grief on social media, sharing that he was deeply saddened by the loss and extended his support to Ajith Kumar and his family during this painful moment. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared a heartfelt message, recalling Mohini Mani’s role as a supportive mother who witnessed her son’s journey and success. He expressed his inability to find words of comfort and wished strength for the family to cope with the loss.