Home

Entertainment

Ajmer 92 Teaser: Story of The 1992 Rape Incidents Amid Communal Politics, Watch

Ajmer 92 Teaser: Story of The 1992 Rape Incidents Amid Communal Politics, Watch

Ajmer 92 teaser brings the story of horrific 1992 rape incidents amid communal politics. Watch

Ajmer 92 Teaser: Story of The 1992 Rape Incidents Amid Communal Politics, Watch

Ajmer 92 Teaser: Ajmer 92 teaser was recently released on July 13, 2023, after Rajasthan High Court rejected the plea seeking the ban on the film. The movie is based on the 1992 Ajmer rape case which shook the nation. The teaser showcases the plight of the victims who underwent the gruesome abuse and humiliation. The one-minute, six seconds video also mentions about the communal angle given to cases involving violence against women. Earlier, Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files also created controversy despite being based on a sensitive issue. However, the teaser of Ajmer 92 indicates more about the fight for justice and the heinous crimes by perpetrators who do not have any fear of law.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TEASER OF AJMER 92:

You may like to read

AJMER 92 DEALS WITH A SENSITIVE SUBJECT BASED ON HARD-HITTING EVENTS

The gut-wrenching teaser shows how vulnerable minor girls are manipulated and raped by powerful men. The perpetrators later blackmail the victims by publishing their objectionable pictures in the newspapers. While there are ruthless crime Lords trying to silence the minor girls, a few men rebel against the tyranny and seek justice from the law. It reflects upon the corrupt ecosystem where the grievances of victims go unheard. The makers have stated that Ajmer-92 aspires to ignite a sense of empowerment within women, encouraging them to break their silence and bravely speak out against any form of atrocity. Director Pushpendra Singh opined, “For me, it was an emotional and impactful subject. Given the delicate nature of this sensitive subject, it was crucial to handle it with utmost care. We have strived to authentically portray the agony endured by the characters and made every effort to send a hard-hitting message to society.”

AJMER 92 TELLS TJE HORRIFICSTORY OF ATROCITIES ON MINOR GIRLS

Producer Umesh Narwadeshwar Tiwari, further stated, “Ajmer-92 is a story that depicts the ordeal of families affected by atrocities on young girls, and the shame that the girl and the family have to endure. We are focusing on strengthening the movement of women empowerment and fighting for justice through our film.” While Karan Verma, one of the actors from the movie told, “Undertaking the lead role in Ajmer-92 proved to be highly demanding, given its profound and meaningful subject matter. The process of depicting the journalist in the movie was a transformative experience, paving the way for new challenges and horizons for me.”

The film is backed by Reliance Entertainment, U & K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures and Little Crew Pictures production. Ajmer-92 is produced by Umesh Narwadeshwar Tiwari and will release on July 21, 2023.

For more updates on Ajmer-92, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES