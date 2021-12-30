Mumbai: Bollywood Producer Vijay Galani who produced Ajnabee in 2001, which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles, passed away on Wednesday, 29 December. He was in his late 50s. Vijay Galani was detected with cancer and had flown to the UK a few days back. TP Aggarwal, President of The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), confirmed the news of Galani’s demise. And told Indian Express, “Galani was suffering from blood cancer and was taking treatment in London, He had a surgery a few weeks ago and it was successful. Suddenly he had an organ failure and died on Wednesday. His family is in London as they were with him during his treatment.”Also Read - Amrita Rao's 'Surreal' Picture Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son Veer is Beautiful, RJ Anmol Salutes Mothers

Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani took to Instagram to mourn Vijay Galani's demise. Sharing a picture of the late producer, Taurani wrote, "Very unfortunate and sadding to know our dear friend Vijay Galani passed away.. May his soul rest in peace.. deepest condolences to his family and friends.. 🕉 Shanti 🙏🙏 #ripvijaygallani."

Bipasha Basu wrote, "RIP Vijay Galani, Strength to the family".

Vijay Galani was a very successful producer. His filmography includes Suryavanshi (1992), Achanak (1998). He had also produced Ajnabee in 2001, which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. In 2010, Galani backed Veer, which starred Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan. His last production venture was The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Zakir Hussain, Prateik Babbar, Sachin Khedekar and Jisshu Sengupta.

May his soul rest in peace!