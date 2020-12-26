Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK released on Netflix on 24th December 2020. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial was the big Christmas release this year and created a huge buzz on the internet. However, the film has now been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. AK vs AK is already one of the top trending movies on Netflix and also features Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Yogita Bihani, Sucharita Tyagi, and Boney Kapoor. Also Read - Coolie No. 1 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

AK vs AK is a black comedy that is based on a film director who kidnaps the daughter of a star and shoots it as the star searches for her. Sonam and Harshvardhan play supporting roles in the thriller drama. The film's story revolves around how a father who races against time to rescue his daughter who is kidnapped by a visionary director with an agenda of its own.

AK vs AK has ditched traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis and opted for an OTT release. All the members of Netflix who have signed in can watch the film easily. The non-members have to subscribe to the app to watch the film.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.