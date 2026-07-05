Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna: ‘I have been in relations…’

Akanksha Chamola has made one of her most personal revelations yet on Lock Upp 2. After a fellow contestant disclosed her private secret, the actress spoke openly about identifying as bisexual before her marriage to Gaurav Khanna.

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Akanksha Chamola (PC: Twitter)

Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines ever since she entered Lock Upp 2, but her latest revelation has become one of the show’s most viral moments. During yesterday’s episode, the actress found herself in an emotional situation after a fellow contestant revealed a deeply personal secret without her consent. Rather than avoiding the topic, Akanksha decided to address it herself, speaking honestly about a part of her life that she had never discussed publicly before. The moment also comes shortly after Akanksha confirmed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce, making her time on the reality show especially emotional.

Akanksha Chamola opens up about her sexuality

The revelation unfolded after contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed Akanksha’s secret to Sufi Motiwala during the show. Visibly upset, Akanksha Chamola explained that before marrying Gaurav Khanna, she identified as bisexual and had been in relationships with women. She shared, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not really intimate).”

She clarified that although some of those relationships were not deeply intimate, they were genuine connections. Akanksha also shared that she has always admired women and felt naturally drawn towards them. According to her, women have always represented a sense of comfort and emotional safety in her life. She said, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. Its a tag that society has given, for me its pure love.”

Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna. She revealed that she had been in relationships with women before her marriage. pic.twitter.com/bHoS602cGD — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 4, 2026

Why Akanksha Chamola’s revelation has drawn attention?

Akanksha Chamola’s confession has generated widespread discussion because it came at a time when she is already in the spotlight following the announcement of her separation from Gaurav Khanna. In recent episodes of Lock Upp 2, she has also spoken about the differences that led to the end of their marriage, including their contrasting views on having children.

Mah Life Mah Choice generation!! Akanksha Chamola who recently said she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce and have been living separately for a year! Obviously!pic.twitter.com/eMsBXYFWbq — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 5, 2026

Many viewers have focused not only on what Akanksha Chamola revealed but also on the fact that such a personal detail was exposed by someone else on national television. Several social media users have argued that conversations about a person’s sexuality should happen on their own terms, while others praised Akanksha for handling the situation with honesty and dignity despite the emotional pressure.

While reactions continue to pour in, Akanksha’s decision to speak openly about her past has added another deeply personal chapter to her journey on Lock Upp 2. In yesterday’s episode, Shresta Iyer is the first contestant eliminated from Lock Upp 2.