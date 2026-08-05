Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on ‘divorce for TRP’ allegations after Lock Upp 2 eviction: ‘My legal team will…’

After getting eliminated from Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola clarified on divorce with Gaurav Khanna. She said the legal process had begun even before she entered the reality show.

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Akanksha Chamola on divorce with Gaurav Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Just days before the grand finale of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola’s journey on the reality show came to an end. Soon after her eviction, the actress addressed the criticism she received for revealing on the show that she and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, are heading for divorce. During her time on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha had made a shocking revelation, saying that she and Gaurav had been living separately for the past year and were in the process of ending their marriage. The statement surprised many fans, especially because the couple had often appeared together in public, on social media and during Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 journey.

Following the episode, some social media users accused Akanksha of using her personal life to gain attention and boost the show’s TRPs. Responding to the allegations after her eviction, Akanksha strongly denied the claims. “I don’t think any woman would come on such a big platform and announce her divorce just for TRPs,” she told the media.

She further added, “If anyone still has doubts, they are welcome to come to my house and speak to my legal team.”

Akanksha clarified that the legal process had begun even before she entered the reality show. “Our legal team was already working on this before I went into Lock Upp 2, and they are still handling it after I came out. Only the final signatures are pending; everything else has been completed. So, this was never a publicity stunt,” she said.

The actress also pointed out that she and Gaurav had faced similar accusations when they got married. “When we got married, people said we were doing it for publicity. We are actors, but that doesn’t mean every event in our personal lives is for attention,” she added.

Watch Akanksha Chamola’s video after eviction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Meanwhile, Lock Upp 2 is set to crown its winner tonight. Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde are the five finalists competing for the trophy and the Rs 1 crore cash prize. While the remaining finalists will not receive any prize money, Yogesh Rawat has already secured Rs. 10 lakh after winning one of the show’s earlier tasks.