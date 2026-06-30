Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on divorce from Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp 2: ‘Mera maternal instinct…’

Akanksha Chamola recently spoke about her separation from husband Gaurav Khanna during Lock Upp 2. In a conversation during the show, the actress explained why the couple decided to part ways.

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Akanksha Chamola on divorce with Gaurav Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Reality shows often bring controversial stories sometimes, and Lock Upp 2 has already delivered one of its most viral moments. Actress Akanksha Chamola, who surprised viewers by announcing that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce. During one of the recent episodes of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola explained that the couple simply wanted different things from life. Here’s what she revealed on the reality show.

Akanksha Chamola reveals reason behind divorce with Gaurav Khanna

Speaking with contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala in Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola said that one of the key differences between her and Gaurav Khanna was on starting a family. She shared that she never felt a natural desire to become a mother, even during their marriage. Akanksha said, “Jab hum shaadi mein thhe, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it and it was never shut down. But gradually I realised that I am not meant for it and he was okay with it. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

The actress shared that she never felt a strong maternal instinct. Although she was initially open to the possibility of becoming a mother, she eventually realised that motherhood was not something she wanted for herself. On the other hand, Gaurav wished to have children, and over time, this became an important part of his future plans.

“Gaurav wants to have kids and I can’t”: Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola added that although Gaurav Khanna’s views on this changed with time, but she continued to feel the same way throughout. She said, “Now, he wants to have kids, and I can’t give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don’t have the instinct, I had told him long back). She said when she realised that she’s not made for this thing, she immediately said that she’s not going to do it. So, she and Gaurav had a discussion where she eventually told him, “If you want to leave me, then you can leave me—fair enough.”

She continued, “Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don’t want to put him in that situation.”

Akanksha Chamola said she understood his desire to become a father and never considered him wrong for wanting a family. She explained that she did not want him to compromise on something so significant, which ultimately led them to accept that they were not compatible as life partners.

What secret did Akanksha Chamola revealed in Lock Upp 2?

When Akanksha Chamola first announced the divorce on Lock Upp 2’s premiere episode, she made it clear that the separation was a mutual decision. She revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year, but chose to keep the matter private until now. She shared, “Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we’ve been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married in November 2016 in Kanpur. They have always shared glimpses from their personal life on social media. Akanksha’s separation announcement in Lock Upp 2 came as a very big surprise to fans.