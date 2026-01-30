Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on divorce rumours with Gaurav Khanna: ‘There is...’

Actor Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, has finally addressed the buzz around her marriage and put an end to divorce rumours that surfaced recently. The speculation began after Akanksha shared a cryptic note on Instagram, which many fans quickly linked to her personal life, assuming there was trouble between the couple.

However, Akanksha has now clarified that the assumptions were completely off the mark.

What sparked the rumours

A few days ago, Akanksha shared a Hindi note on social media that read, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.” The post instantly caught attention and was widely interpreted as a hint towards marital issues, triggering gossip about a possible separation from Gaurav Khanna. The actor says the reaction took her by surprise.

‘It had nothing to do with Gaurav’

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Akanksha firmly dismissed all rumours and called out reports for misrepresenting her post. She made it clear that her marriage is absolutely fine.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I am not someone who puts personal matters on social media. It was actually meant to promote my upcoming series. People read into it and blew it out of proportion,” she said.

She added that while the post was open to interpretation, the conclusions drawn were unfair and unnecessary.

Dealing with trolling and personal choices

Following the post, Akanksha also faced online trolling, with many linking the rumours to discussions around Gaurav’s desire to become a father and her decision not to opt for motherhood.

Responding to the backlash, she said with honesty, “I am the troll queen at the moment! I’ve always been open about this topic. Gaurav is more guarded because he wants to protect my image. There is an age difference between us, and he is mature enough to understand my perspective.”

She further stated that choosing not to have children is a deeply personal decision. “I have clearly said that I don’t see myself choosing motherhood. I don’t feel the need to justify it to anyone,” she added.

A look at Akanksha Chamola’s journey

Akanksha Chamola has been a familiar face on television, having featured in shows like Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time. The two reportedly met during an audition and gradually fell in love.

While rumours may come and go, Akanksha’s clear message leaves little room for doubt — her marriage is strong, and she is choosing to live life on her own terms.