Akanksha Chamola gets trolled after saying she’d prefer her ‘kutta’ over Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2

While a section of viewers defended Akanksha Chamola, saying she had the right to express her feelings, many others criticised her for disrespecting Gaurav Khanna despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.

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Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna (PC-Instagram)

Akanksha Chamola has once again grabbed attention on Lock Upp 2, this time for her remarks about estranged husband Gaurav Khanna. Days after the actor entered the reality show as a special guest, Akanksha said she would have preferred to meet her parents—or even her pet dog—instead, a statement that has triggered mixed reactions on social media. During the latest episode, Akanksha was seen chatting with fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde. When Shreya mentioned meeting her husband, Akanksha quickly clarified that it was her “ex” who had come to the show.

She also recalled fellow contestant Varun Yadav jokingly asking, “Where’s your family? A stranger came to meet you.” Sharing how she felt about Gaurav’s visit, Akanksha said she would have been happier if someone from her family had come instead.

“Waise yaar agar koi aur meri family se aata toh Gaurav Khanna se zyada acha hota. I desire my comfort now. It was primarily more for him than for me. Main chahti ke meri mummy ya papa aate. Ya mera kutta hi aata”, Akanksha said.

Akanksha Chamoli gets trolled

Her statement quickly went viral on social media. While a section of viewers defended her, saying she had the right to express her feelings, many others criticised her for disrespecting Gaurav despite their ongoing divorce proceedings. One of the Reddit users say, “Sparky their Dog getting quite famous . First an honorary mention in Rubina and Co’s Chugli podcast , now making his debut on Netflix . Would have been better for everyone’s sanity if he had come on BB instead of Akanksha and on Lockup instead of GK”. (sic)

Another user said, “Ab toh separate ho hi jana chahiye, if two people start thinking and openly feeling like this about each other, it is pretty much over” (sic). The third user said, “She went all on in interviews saying that gaurav is a green flag, especially that one with the male feminist. Now she says he isn’t her source of comfort. Wow. Got to no after 9 years with the same person? She’s always given me shady vibes dunno man” (sic).

A few episodes earlier, Gaurav Khanna entered the Lock Upp 2 house as a special guest, where he spoke to Akanksha about their relationship. The Anupamaa actor appeared surprised after learning that Akanksha had publicly spoken about their separation on the show.

Since Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for nearly a year and are headed for divorce, the couple’s relationship has remained one of the biggest talking points of the season. Several fans have accused Akanksha of discussing her personal life for publicity, while Gaurav’s close friend, actor Anuj Sachdeva, recently claimed that Gaurav himself was unaware that the divorce had been publicly announced on the reality show.