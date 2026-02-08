Akanksha Chamola responds to trolling over dance videos with co-stars, shuts down marriage rumours: 'It was open...'

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, once again found herself trending online after videos from a promotional event for her upcoming series Dil Dhokha Aur Desire surfaced. In the clips, Akanksha can be seen dancing with co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan, sparking a flurry of social media chatter.

Fans and trolls questioned her actions, with some speculating about problems in her marriage. But Akanksha did not stay silent and addressed the criticism head-on.

Akanksha Chomola hits back

The videos show Akanksha first dancing with Kunwar Amar, followed by Ali Hasan joining for a close dance moment. Later, Amar comes back into the frame and hugs Akanksha from behind, with her seen laughing through the sequence.

Reacting to the backlash, Akanksha shared a video by influencer Jayati Unscripted on Instagram. In the clip, the influencer highlighted how Akanksha is being judged for simply doing her job, saying, “Log apne saare kaam-dhandhe chhod ke Akanksha pe focused hain (People have dropped all their work and businesses and are completely focused on Akanksha).”

The influencer also questioned why Gaurav’s intimate scenes during Anupamaa never sparked scrutiny, while Akanksha faces trolling for dancing with co-stars. She stressed, “Yeh bhi toh actor hi hain na (She is also an actor). Understand that.”

Reposting the video, Akanksha wrote, “This is feminine energy at its peak.” She also shared another clip from an interview, clarifying her stand on relationships: “Not cheating in a relationship is such a basic thing.”

Clearing the air about her marriage

Akanksha had earlier dismissed rumours of marital trouble with Gaurav Khanna. The speculation arose after she shared a cryptic note on Instagram, leading fans to assume a possible separation.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, she clarified, “There is absolutely no trouble between me and Gaurav. The post had nothing to do with him. I’m not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. It was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion.”

Akanksha and Gaurav tied the knot in 2016 after dating for several years. Despite the trolling and rumours, the couple remains strong, while Akanksha continues to focus on her career.

Standing strong as an actor

Through her response, Akanksha sent a clear message: actors, regardless of gender, deserve the freedom to perform their work without unnecessary scrutiny. Her fans and supporters praised her confidence and composure in handling the trolling.

This incident highlights the persistent double standards in the industry, and Akanksha has turned the conversation into one about professionalism, respect, and empowerment.