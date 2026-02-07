Home

Akanksha Chamola’s Dance Promo Sparks Online Buzz Ahead Of Dil Dhokha aur Desire release: ‘Kya bakwas…’

A promotional dance clip goes viral, draws mixed reactions, and puts the spotlight on Akanksha Chamola’s upcoming project.

Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, is once again in the headlines. After recently appearing in videos with Awez Darbar, she is now being discussed for a promotional clip of her upcoming project Dil Dhokha aur Desire.

In the video, Akanksha is seen dancing with her co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan. What started as a fun dance moment soon turned into a viral clip across social media platforms.

Akanksha Chamola’s dance moment that went viral

In the promo, Akanksha is first seen grooving with Kunwar Amar. Moments later, Ali Hasan joins them, sharing a close dance step with her. Amar then comes back into the frame and hugs Akanksha from behind, while she continues laughing and enjoying the moment.

This light-hearted dance sequence quickly caught the attention of netizens. Many began comparing it to another viral stage moment involving AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria. Screenshots and clips from the video were widely shared, leading to debates and trolling online.

Fans react strongly on social media

Several users took to the comment sections to express their opinions. One user wrote, “Earlier, Veer Pahariya’s girlfriend was kissing someone else on stage, and then they broke up. And now Gaurav Khanna’s wife is behaving in the same way (sic).”

Another commented, “Chee!!! The Gaurav Khanna’s wife’s clip was 100 times cheaper than the Tara Sutariya clip (sic).” Some even went as far as predicting trouble in Akanksha and Gaurav’s relationship. One more commented, “Kya bakwas hai ye.”

The clip has clearly divided social media users, with some seeing it as a normal promotional act and others reacting strongly to it.

Akanksha speaks about intimacy in cinema

Amid the chatter, Akanksha shared a video where she spoke about how intimacy in cinema should be approached. She appreciated a reporter for asking her a question on the topic in a respectful way.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Want to take a moment to appreciate this question and the way it was framed.” She explained that as an actor, discussions around intimacy can feel vulnerable, but when handled sensitively, they allow for honest conversations.

She also mentioned that intimacy in cinema is “handled with care, consent and responsibility,” and thanked her co-stars and director for maintaining a safe environment on set.

When and where to watch

Akanksha’s Dil Dhokha aur Desire is set to stream exclusively on ShemarooMe from February 12, 20026 onwards.

