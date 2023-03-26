Home

Akanksha Dubey’s Boyfriend Samar Singh Cries Inconsolably, Shares Post on Instagram

Akanksha Dubey Death News: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey passed away on Sunday, March 26 in a Varanasi hotel. It is reported by news agencies that she died by suicide as she was found hanging in the room. The police are yet to ascertain whether it’s a case of suicide. The reason behind the demise is not revealed but the police are investigating the matter and they have already sent the body for a post-mortem. Akanksha was rumored to be dating actor Samar Singh. She even shared a couple of pictures on Valentine’s Day with him. Samar’s phone was switched off since morning and now, he has finally shared a heartbreaking post on his Instagram account.

It seems Akanksha Dubey’s boyfriend Samar Singh was crying inconsolably. He wrote, “निशब्द RIP #akankshadubey” (with crying emojis).

Actor and producer Yash Kumar who brought Akanksha into the line of acting, told ETimes, “I was the person who brought her to the industry. I cast Akanksha in my first film as a producer and it was also her debut in the Bhojpuri cinema. While shooting the last film with her, I didn’t see any such things happening in her mind.”

Police have already sent Akanksha’s body for a post-mortem. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death.”

