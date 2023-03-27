Home

Akanksha Dubey’s Death ‘NOT SUICIDE’, Says Friend Kajal Raghwani Hinting Love Life Problem

Akanksha Dubey Death News: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide on March 26, Sunday morning at a Varanasi hotel where she had gone to shoot for a film. As per the reports, Akanksha was found hanging in her hotel room. While several celebrities from the Bhojpuri industry mourned her sad demise, her friend and co-star Kajal Raghwani penned an emotional note where she claimed Akanksha’s death is not suicide. In the post, Kajal wrote the caption in Hindi where she demanded for justice and hinted at problem in her love life.

Kajal Raghwani on her Instagram post shared a picture of Akanksha and wrote in Hindi, “Your fear was proved right today, and you let your fear win over your bravery. You shared your feelings with everyone before going to the second shoot. Now the thing you were afraid of, the thing you were worried about will not happen (happened).” The actress added, “Now wherever you are, remain a lioness and fulfill all your dreams. And hope you get every happiness that you could not get here. But I will never believe that you can kill yourself. God exists and he will definitely make them pay the price of your life if not today then tomorrow.”

Kajal concluded her note with a cryptic note, implying that Akanksha’s death was related to troubles in her love life. “The price of true love should not be paid by giving life or by taking someone’s life. Stay happy wherever you are,” she wrote, adding the hashtags ‘#itisnotsuicide #justiceforaakanshadubey.

In February 2023, Akanksha made her relationship with beau Samar Singh official with an Instagram post. She even shared a couple of pictures on Valentine’s Day with him.

A few hours before her death, Akanksha went live on Instagram where she was seen breaking down and crying inconsolably a night before her death.

Police have already sent Akanksha’s body for a post-mortem. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death.”

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

