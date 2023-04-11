Akanksha Dubey’s Family Requests Yogi Adityanath to Intervene, Seeks CBI Probe in Suicide Case

Home

Akanksha Dubey died on March 26 at a hotel in Varanasi and now, her family thinks she was murdered. They have sought the CBI probe in the case. Read on.

Akanksha Dubey suicide case update: Actor Akanksha Dubey’s family has now sought the CBI’s help in the actor’s suicide case. The actor was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi and her family later accused her boyfriend and his brother of abetting her suicide. While speaking to the news agency ANI now, lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi who’s fighting the case on behalf of the late actor’s family, said they have demanded a CBI probe.

The lawyer said, “I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha’s family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha’s mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha’s family members believe that their daughter was murdered (sic).”

Akanksha’s mother earlier accused the singer who was also dating the late actor, of harassing her and even threatening to kill her. He was arrested earlier this month in a joint operation between Varanasi and Ghaziabad police.

Akanksha conducted an Instagram live hours before her death and was seen crying on camera. According to ANI, Akanksha was reportedly in Varanasi for the shoot of an upcoming movie and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area. Her personal makeup artist Rahul told the police, “She was a brave girl, and would always stand for others. I met her for the first time during the lockdown period. Later we came to know that we both were from the same town, Bhadohi. Since then I was working as her personal makeup artist.”

She worked in regional movies like Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri), and Veeron ke Veer among others.

