Home

Entertainment

Akanksha Dubey’s Producer Ratnakar Kumar Reveals Actress Struggled For Her Stardom

Akanksha Dubey’s Producer Ratnakar Kumar Reveals Actress Struggled For Her Stardom

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s Producer Ratnakar Kumar says she was a different kind of girl and very ambitious.

Akanksha Dubey

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide on March 26, Sunday morning at a Varanasi hotel. Akanksha was found hanging in her hotel room. The actress’ producer Ratnakar Kumar is still in disbelief. Speaking to ETimes, Ratnakar revealed Akanksha’s personality. “One does not really know what happens in such cases and such things happen suddenly. But I have known her and worked with her since 2018. She was definitely a different kind of girl and very ambitious”, he said.

The producer added, “Her rise to stardom was quite a struggle. I have no words and I am deeply saddened by her death.” When ETimes asked the producer about the instagram live video when Akanksha was seen crying, Kumar said, “No one knows what happened. All I can say is, one should share his or her pain with someone and a solution can be found.”

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Varanasi Police on Monday arrested singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh on the allegations of abetment to suicide in the actor Akanksha Dubey death case. The complaint was lodged by the late actor’s mother who alleged that Samar, who was reportedly her boyfriend, used to harass her and stop her from working with other artists. A report in Times of India mentions her mother Madhu Dubey alleging that Samar did not pay Akanksha any money despite dues over him going above Rs 3 crore.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, told the media, “On the complaint of Madhu Dubey, a named FIR against Samar and Sanjay has been lodged. Akanksha’s body has been sent for postmortem and a panel of doctors has been formed for the purpose.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.