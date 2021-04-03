Mumbai: Actor Akanksha Puri and singer Mika Singh have been really close to each other and their recent video from gurudwara attending Akhand Path sparked wedding rumors as the TV actor wrote ‘feeling blessed’. Akanksha was Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s former girlfriend and had made headlines at that time. Akanksha Puri shared a video with the caption, “Seeking blessings @mikasingh,” and added a heart emoji. She also used hashtags like #yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #togetherforlife. Mika Singh too shared the video on his Instagram stories and feed and wrote: Waheguru 🙏 Had such a soulful Shabad and blessed Gurbani at home. Feel so grateful that Babaji has blessed me. Thank you to all the Pathi’s for such a divine Path.” Also Read - 'Kuch Toh Gadbad Tha'! Mika Singh Questions Rahul Vaidya Not Winning Bigg Boss 14



Akanksha’s fans on Instagram speculated that she and Mika were engaged. Netizens congratulated both of them and commented on Akanksha’s post saying: “U look so beautiful Akanksha congratulations u both may u be the happiest person love u,” read one comment, while another said, “Now your choice is better ❤️❤️❤️May God bless you both n stay happy together.”

However, the Calendar Girls actor finally broke her silence on the reports of her engagement with Mika Singh. She said: “So This was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for future. I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else! And coincidentally this was on April fool’s day so people thought it’s some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!! Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond!! But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans!!”.

Akanksha concluded by mentioning, “I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it’s not happening”.