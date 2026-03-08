Akansha Ranjan opens up about egg-freezing journey on Women’s Day 2026: ‘Last two weeks were…’

For many public figures, social media is a space to celebrate achievements and share highlights from their lives. But occasionally, it also becomes a platform for honest conversations about personal decisions and health. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently chose to do exactly that.

On Women’s Day 2026, the actress opened up about undergoing an egg-freezing procedure, sharing details of what she described as an intense and emotional two-week journey. Known for her debut in the Netflix film Guilty, Akansha revealed that she had initially not planned to speak publicly about the process. However, she later felt that the occasion of Women’s Day was the right moment to acknowledge the experience and celebrate the strength of the female body.

Her candid message quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, many of whom praised her for shedding light on a topic that is often discussed quietly but rarely spoken about openly.

Akansha Ranjan reveals her egg-freezing experience

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 32-year-old actor shared a heartfelt post along with pictures from the hospital and from her recovery phase.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She wrote, “Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… the female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were… intense.”

In the first photograph shared in her post, Akansha can be seen sitting on a hospital bed and eating hospital food. Along with the image, she described the demanding process that led up to the surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor)

According to the actress, the procedure involved daily hormone injections and several medical steps that tested both her physical and emotional endurance. She explained that she had to inject herself with what she called “fat needles” every day while also coping with hormonal changes, bloating, mood swings, repeated scans, medications and IV drips before eventually undergoing surgery.

Despite the challenges, Akansha described the experience as a powerful reminder of how resilient and capable the female body can be.

‘The female body is capable of incredible things’

Reflecting on the process, the actress expressed admiration for women’s physical strength and endurance.

She described women as “badasses” and wrote about being amazed by how intelligently the body functions during such complex medical procedures. For her, the journey became more than just a medical decision — it turned into a moment of appreciation for the resilience of women.

Her message resonated strongly with many followers who commended her for speaking openly about reproductive choices and women’s health.

Recovery and a Small Step Back to Routine

Akansha also shared a second photograph taken the day after the surgery. In the image, she is seen dressed in athleisure wear as she slowly attempts to return to her daily routine.

She wrote, “The 2nd pic is from today- dressing for the job I want. Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing. Happy Women’s Day.”

Her post reflected both vulnerability and pride, a reminder that even small steps after a physically demanding process can feel like major victories.

Akansha Ranjan’s recent work

On the professional front, Akansha Ranjan was last seen in the series Gram Chikitsalay, which premiered on Prime Video on May 9, 2025. The show was directed by Rahul Pandey and featured actors Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Vinay Pathak.

Earlier in her career, she also appeared in projects such as Monica, O My Darling and Ray.

With her recent Women’s Day post, however, Akansha has sparked a different kind of conversation, one that goes beyond cinema and highlights important discussions around women’s health, choices and empowerment.