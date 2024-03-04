Home

Entertainment

Akon, Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Steal The Show With ‘Chammak Challo’ Performance at Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash, Watch

Akon, Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Steal The Show With ‘Chammak Challo’ Performance at Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dance with Akon to the beats of "Chammak Challo". Watch!

Akon, Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Steal The Show With 'Chammak Challo' Performance at Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash, Watch

A grand musical night dedicated to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash featured performances by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and the international sensation Akon. The event gained immense attention when Akon took the stage and had Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing to the beats of his chartbuster “Chammak Challo.” In a now-viral video from the third day of the lavish celebration, Akon’s electrifying performance of “Chammak Challo” captivated the audience, with Shah Rukh Khan enthusiastically joining in and effortlessly executing the song’s iconic hook step alongside Monali Thakur. To everyone’s surprise, Salman Khan also made a spontaneous appearance on stage, not only sharing the spotlight with Akon but also contributing by singing along to the popular track. Netizens were quick to express their amazement at Salman Khan effortlessly remembering the lyrics of Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song.

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in an all-black ensemble, showcased his timeless charm, while Salman Khan added a pop of colour with a red blazer paired with a black shirt and matching trousers. Fans flooded social media with comments, describing the moment as wholesome and expressing their admiration for the enduring appeal of Shah Rukh Khan.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

This wasn’t the only highlight of the pre-wedding festivities, as the three Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir – also mesmerized the audience with their signature dance moves to RRR’s Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu.”



The star-studded celebration further featured performances by other Bollywood couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and a group performance by Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor on various hit songs, making it a truly unforgettable event.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.