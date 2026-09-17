Akriti Agarwal-Prithvi Shaw call off engagement 6 months after announcing it: ‘Our paths are not…’

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged in March 2026. They have asked fans to respect their privacy.

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Prithvi Shaw Aakriti Agarwal (FILE PIC)

Actor Akriti Agarwal and cricketer Prithvi Shaw have ended their engagement, around six months after announcing their relationship milestone. Akriti shared the news on social media and said the two decided to part ways after considering their different goals and circumstances. In her statement, Akriti said the decision was mutual and that both of them still care for each other. She announced, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways.”

Akriti asks fans to respect their privacy

Akriti went on to wish Prithvi Shaw well and requested people not to speculate about the reason behind their separation. She said both of them need privacy as they move ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)



“I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space,” the statement concluded.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged in March

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal had announced their engagement in March this year. The Indian batter shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media and expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter with Akriti. “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!,” he captioned the post.

Prithvi Shaw has not yet reacted publicly to Akriti’s separation announcement.