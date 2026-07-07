Akriti Agarwal shuts down break up rumours with Prithvi Shaw after viral cheated post: ‘I never mentioned…’

A viral Instagram Story left fans wondering whether Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw had called off their engagement. However, Akriti has now addressed the speculation and clarified where their relationship stands.

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Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw (PC: Instagram)

Social media can often turn a single post into a full-blown controversy, and that’s exactly what happened after Akriti Agarwal shared a cryptic Instagram story about being “cheated”. Within hours, screenshots of the post spread across social media, prompting many to believe it was directed at her fiancé, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw. As rumours of a possible split gathered pace, fans began analysing the couple’s social media activity and questioning whether their engagement had hit a rough patch. The speculation continued for days, with several reports linking the post to Shaw despite Akriti never mentioning anyone by name. Now, Akriti has finally spoken out, putting an end to the rumours and clearing the air once and for all.

Akriti Agarwal dismisses break up rumours with Prithvi Shaw

Addressing the ongoing speculation, Akriti Agarwal clarified that there is no truth to reports suggesting she and Prithvi Shaw have parted ways. She stated that the couple are still engaged and happy together, adding that the rumours were completely baseless. She also expressed disappointment that the online speculation had unfairly affected Shaw’s reputation.

She wrote, “Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my Fiance name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him. We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine. This has also made me realize how easy it is for a public figure’s image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context, can lead people to draw conclusions that aren’t true.”

It further reads, “I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner’s dignity became the subject of so many posts, I knew I couldn’t remain silent. People in the public eye are constantly judged and questioned based on speculation rather than facts. He is my life, but he is not the only person in my life. I have family, friends, and people who matter to me too. It’s disappointing how easily people create stories around a public figure without any facts, just for their own benefit. Years of hard work, dedication, and reputation can be damaged by baseless speculation, and that’s something people often fail to understand.”

Her statement comes days after a cryptic Instagram Story reading, “I got cheated”, went viral across social media. Although the post did not mention Prithvi Shaw or any individual, many users assumed it referred to the cricketer, fuelling widespread discussion online.

What sparked the rumours?

The controversy began after screenshots of Akriti’s Instagram story surfaced online. She wrote, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can’t believe that after taking one step ahead… Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.” The message spoke about being “cheated” and included a line suggesting that “every rumour is true”, leading many social media users to connect it with Prithvi Shaw. However, the Story did not identify anyone by name.

As the screenshots continued circulating, rumours intensified, with some reports claiming the couple had unfollowed each other or removed engagement photographs from their profiles. Those claims remained inconsistent across platforms, and neither Akriti nor Shaw initially addressed the speculation.

Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw relationship

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actress and influencer Akriti Agarwal initially drew widespread public attention when they were seen posing together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2025 then in 2026, they were seen together at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding. They got engaged in March 2026, sharing moments from their engagement ceremony on Instagram. Recently, rumours about trouble in their relationship spread after Akriti shared cryptic social media posts.

Akriti later clarified that the speculation was incorrect and said that she and Prithvi are still engaged and happy together. The couple continues to remain in the spotlight due to their public relationship and Prithvi Shaw’s cricket career.