Mumbai: A behind-the-scene picture of Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai has gone viral on social media. This picture is from their upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. In the picture, both Akshay and Aanand can be seen sitting on a railway platform, resting against a railway coach while reading some papers.

The picture was shared by Aanand's production house, Colour Yellow Productions on Instagram as was captioned, "Blessed are those who have sisters….wait till you watch #RakshaBandhan. We are thrilled to have @zeestudiosofficial with us, in association with #AlkaHiranandani and @aanandlrai. A #ColourYellowProductions in Association with #CapeOfGoodFilms, starring @akshaykumar and directed by @aanandlrai."

This comes on a day when Akshay recovered from coronavirus and is back at home. His wife Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram sharing a quirky caricature of themselves and captioned it, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell." In the photos, their caricature can be seen standing together and Twinkle holds Mrs Funnybones' book."

Akshay was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 4 while shooting for Ram Setu. He took to social media informing his fans about the same and wrote, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”