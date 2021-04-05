Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, April 4, has admitted himself to hospital in Mumbai. A news portal reported that Ram Setu actor is at Hiranandani hospital in Powai. TOI is yet to get an official confirmation on Akshay Kumar’s health. On Sunday, Akshay informed his friends and fans on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 and also requested his near and dear ones who came in contact with him, to get themselves tested. He issued a statement that read: “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.” Also Read - Maharashtra Takes Lockdown-like Measures, Night Curfew From 8 PM to 7 AM In Entire State. Details Here

After Akshay, 45 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus. They were supposed to join the set on Monday, April 5 in Madh Island. All of them have been quarantined. A source said, “It is unlikely that the shoot will resume before 13/14 days at least.” Also Read - Govinda Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Take All Necessary Precautions



There is an alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country. Mumbai reported a record 11,163 cases for the day. Maharashtra will impose a complete lockdown over weekends. Anyone breaking the rules will be fined Rs 500. Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home through April as India’s financial hub emerges once again as the epicenter of a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Bollywood industry which was slowly recovering after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic is again impacted by the COVID outbreak. Many prominent Bollywood stars have tested positive for the deadly virus recently, leading to a delay in film shoots.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar had finally begun the shoot for his upcoming movie Ram Setu on March 30 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He took to social media to share a glimpse of his character. He plays the role of an archaeologist in the film which is scheduled to be shot in Ayodhya, at Ram Mandir which is still under construction. Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma while Chanakya director Chandraprakash Dwivedi joins the team as the creative producer