The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has added one more film in his kitty for the year 2021. After signing Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey, Akshay has now signed Mudassar Aziz's next which is a comedy film. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Akshay will complete Bachchan Pandey in March and move on to Aanand L Rai's film Raksha Bandhan. Akshay will follow it up with Ekta Kapoor's action-comedy. As per the report, Akshay will kick-start the new signed film in July 2021.

It will be Mudassar Aziz's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Mudassar is known for his work in romcoms like the Pati Patni Aur Who remake and Happy Bhaag Jayegi.

Meanwhile, Kumar is busy wrapping up pending projects that were paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. After wrapping up Bell Bottom shooting in Scotland, he kicked off the shooting of his film Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj also casts Manushi Chhillar. It is a historical action drama on the life of the Chahamana Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan.

On Monday, November 9, Akshay's latest film Laxmii has released on an OTT platform. The film features Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar.

His cop drama, Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release in March this year, will hit the big screens in early next year, in between January and March.