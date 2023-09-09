From Toilet, Padman to OMG 2, Akshay Kumar’s Tryst With Socially Relevant Cinema

Home

Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: From Toilet, Padman to OMG 2, how Akshay Kumar redefined socially relevant cinema.

Akshay Kumar’s Tryst With Socially Relevant Cinema: Akshay Kumar is once again back with his rescue mission as the teaser of his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was recently released. The actor had previously done a survival-thriller Airlift based on true events. Akshay, who is basking high on the commercial success and critical acclaim for his last release OMG 2 turned 56 on September 9, 2023. The Mission Raniganj actor who made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance playing a karate instructor in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aaj has come a long way. From doing action films to comedy followed by socially relevant cinema, Akshay has proved his versatility in a career spanning more than three decades.

AKSHAY KUMAR’S TRANSFORMATION FROM ACTION HERO TO SERIOUS ACTOR

The 80s and 90s usually saw Akshay playing action roles in conventional Bollywood melodrama and revenge sagas. It was with Tanuja Chandra’s action-thriller Sangharsh, the actor got to showcase his range as an artist. The film had a serious tone and was based on Anthony Hopkins starrer Silence of the Lambs as the narrative dealt with social superstitions around human sacrifice. With Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri and Garam Masala and Raj Kanwar’s Andaaz, the actor delivered blockbusters. However, Abbas Mastan’s Aitraaz, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Waqt and Namastey London helped in his rebranding as a thinking actor. The audiences were re-introduced with a new wave of cinema where social and family themes were inclined with humour and music. A void that existed after the films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterji was filled by Akshay’s experimental cinema beyond YRF and Dharma Productions.

AKSHAY KUMAR’S TRYST WITH HINDI HEARTLAND STORIES

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha directed by Shree Narayan Singh was based on the issue of lack of toilets in Indian villages. In the movie, Bhumi Pednekar plays Akshay’s newly married bride who faces problems as there is no toilet in her house. Akshay later acted in R Balki’s Pad Man inspired by the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganathan. Akshay’s character creates awareness in Indian villages about the need for sanitary pads for rural women and also takes help of self-help groups in creating low-cost sanitary pads. From his initial days Akshay had a flair for playing the common man even in his ‘Khiladi’ movies which was relatable to the masses. His portrayal of grounded characters helped filmmakers explore both his humane and comic side in their stories.

AKSHAY KUMAR’S EXPERIMENTAL CHOICES WITH BOLD SUBJECTS

Akshay’s recent release OMG 2 is based on the concept of sex education in schools. The courtroom drama with an element of mysticism tried to combine faith and cultural heritage with a sensitive topic. Despite the criticism over quoting scriptures, the film became a blockbuster amid Gadar 2 and Jailer‘s dominance at the box office. Although the film was given an A certificate, the audiences has whole-heartedly embraced Akshay’s social drama. The success of OMG 2 not only shows the actor’s fearless choices but also the changing mood of the audiences. While OMG dealt with the true meaning of faith, OMG 2 emphasized on life, creation and the need for open dialogues with children. Akshay has rightly understood the meaning of new India in its essence while the movie buffs have also indicated that they are ready for bold storytelling.

The actor’s tryst with socially relevant themes continues with Mission Raniganj. Wishing a very ahppy birthday to Bollywood’s OG ‘Khiladi’.

