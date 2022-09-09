Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Akshay Kumar aka Rajiv Kumar Bhatia, popularly known as Khiladi Kumar among his die-hard fans turned an year older. The actor established himself as an action star in his initial days, and later turned to comedy and other experimental genres. The actor who turned 56 today has survived thirty-one years in showbiz ever since he made his debut in the 1991 commercial drama Saugandh. Over the years, the actor who once struggled to buy a book on ‘How to be an Actor’ has harnessed his craft. His acting prowess reflected in his versatility shows his commitment towards cinema over the years. On his special day, a glimpse at his highly rated movies on IMDB for his fans to binge-watch.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: The ultimate Khiladi's top 10 romantic songs

Namastey London (2007) – 7.1/10

This Vipul Amrutlal Shah film is one of the rarest mainstream entertainers that connected to a diverse audience base. Be it Indians or NRI’s, everyone related to the story. This one is considered as one of the most crucial films in Akshay and Katrina Kaif’s career. However, it’s the late legend Rishi Kapoor who is equally significant as he puts his soul into the character. A sweet binge-watch worthy along with your family. Namastey London is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Gold (2018) – 7.3/10

Gold is one of the best films of AK-56 as the action-star reinvented himself by getting into the skin of his on-screen character, Tapan Das. In the film, Akshay plays a hockey coach turned manager who played a pivotal role in the Indian national hockey team’s journey to the 1948 Summer Olympics. The film had some of the finest actors like Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal in stellar roles. Mouni Roy starred opposite Akshay in this Reema Kagti directorial. Do check out this one for the love of sports, goosebumps, patriotism and engaging storytelling. Gold is available on Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) – 7.4/10

This psychological-comedy-thriller directed by Priyadarshan introduced a new style of never-seen-before commercial cinema. The movie strikes a right balance between audience engagement and smart storytelling. Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Vikram Gokhale and Ameesha Patel play pivotal roles in the film. The film is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Kesari (2019) – 7.4/10

This Anurag Singh directorial based on the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’, known as the bravest battle ever fought had all aspects of a commercial entertainer with a hard-hitting climax. Akshay as Ishar Singh was hailed by the audiences for his character portrayal. Watch it for the adrenaline rush, action sequences, patriotism and thrills. Kesari is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Baby (2015) – 7.9/10

This action-thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey became a game-changer as it changed the perspective of patriotic and spy movies made in India. Baby also stars Anupam Khar, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Sushant Singh, KK Menon, Anupam Kher and Madhurima Tuli in stellar roles. Baby is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Padman (2018) – 7.9/10

This R Balki directorial dealt with a sensitive subject of menstrual hygiene. Padman is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganatham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu who empowered rural women. Arunachalam created the awareness about the importance of sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene in remote areas. The same is depicted in the film where Akshay plays the protagonist. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Padman is streaming on Netflix.

Hera Pheri (2000) – 8.1/10

Priyadarshan’s cult-classic Hera Pheri is one of the most beloved movies of the 90s kids and Akshay’s fandom. The comic-caper co-starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is a timelss laugh-riot that is a must addition to your binge-watching list. Hera Pheri is streaming on Voot.

