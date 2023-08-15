Home

Akshay Kumar’s Box Office Report: Actor Has 15 Rs 100 Crore Grossers in 32 Years, Will OMG 2 Reach That Benchmark?

Akshay Kumar has been on a terrific run at the Box Office except in these last two years. In his 32 years of career, the actor has given 15 films that have collected above Rs 100 crore at the ticket window. Where does OMG 2 stand now?

Akshay Kumar has had a fantastic run at the Box Office. However, the last two years haven’t been impressive for the actor. His last Rs 100 crore was Soorayavanshi, which was released in 2021 and collected Rs 195.91 crore nett in its lifetime run. None of the movies that came thereafter including Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj couldn’t do wonders at the ticket window. It’s been almost two years since Akshay saw a film crossing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in his resume. But, with OMG 2, things seem different.

The Amit Rai directorial has been working at its own pace and has crossed Rs 50 crore in four days. If this is the pace it maintains, the film is likely to cross Rs 100 crore in its lifetime run. OMG 2 has got positive reviews and a decent Box Office turnout. Its collection on the first Monday was more than the opening day (Friday) which is truly the most positive sign of its growth.

OMG 2 collected Rs 12.06 crore nett on Monday while its first day collection was Rs 10.26 crore. The four-day total of the film stands at Rs 55.17 crore, which is a decent total.

Check The Four-Day Breakup of OMG 2 (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 10.26 crore

Saturday: Rs 15.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 17.55 crore

Monday: Rs 12.06 crore

Total: 55.17 crore

OMG 2 is expected to see its biggest day today – Independence Day. This will give the film the biggest boost in the overall run. Rs 100 crore would become easier after the I-day collection.

Meanwhile, Check The List of Akshay Kumar’s 15 Rs 100 Crore Grossers at Box Office (Box Office India):

Housefull 4 (2019): Rs 205.60 crore Good Newwz (2019): Rs 196.33 crore Sooryavanshi (2021): Rs 195.51 crore Mission Mangal (2019): Rs 192.67 crore 2.0 (2018): Rs 185.89 crore Kesari (2019): Rs 151.87 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017): Rs 132 crore Rowdy Rathore (2012): Rs 131.21 crore Rustom (2016): Rs 124.45 crore Airlift (2016): Rs 123.46 crore Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014): Rs 112.44 crore Housefull 2 (2012): Rs 111.79 crore Housefull 3 (2016): Rs 108 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017): Rs 107.77 crore Gold (2018): Rs 102 crore

OMG 2 can clear Akshay’s dry spell at the Box Office. The question is when will it finally do that? What are your expectations with the film’s lifetime collection? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on OMG 2!

