Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence Amid Backlash For Starring in New Pan-Masala Ad: “Chill And Do Some Real…”

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to write a long statement on why people can still see him n the new Pan-masala ad despite him publically announcing his disassociation with the brand.

Akshay Kumar on being trolled for pan-masala ad

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has strongly come against all the backlash that he’s been receiving for starring in the new Pan-masala ad. On Monday, various social media users highlighted his presence in the new ad, also starring Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. The ad came months after Akshay officially announced his disassociation from the brand and also apologised for promoting the harmful product. As the trolling grew on social media, the Mission Raniganj actor reposted a news report and asked everyone to do some fact-checking.

Akshay clarified that he stands by his words and people shouldn’t fret over the new ad which was shot months back when he was still associated with the brand. The actor further said that the brand has the legal right to use his presence until the contract is over. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news (sic).”

‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023

Akshay has been the face of the anti-smoking public service campaign that runs in theatres before the screening of the films. He is also associated with many other health campaigns and is popular for promoting a healthy lifestyle. Earlier this year, when many of his followers and fans highlighted how it doesn’t make sense for him to promote a tobacco brand while simultaneously advocating a healthy lifestyle, he released an official statement apologising for his association with the brand.

He said in the statement, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes (sic).”

Both Ajay and Shah Rukh Khan continue to be the face of the pan-masala brand. While the former maintained that he doesn’t promote tobacco but appears in the ad for ‘elaichi’ (cardamom), SRK has never spoken out on the same.

