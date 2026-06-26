Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s absence in Welcome to The Jungle: ‘If Welcome 4 is ever made…’

Akshay Kumar has finally spoken about the absence of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome to The Jungle. The actor admitted that the iconic duo is missed but believes the new film brings its own flavour to the popular comedy franchise.

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Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar in Welcome (PC: YouTube)

Few Bollywood comedies have enjoyed the lasting popularity of the Welcome franchise. From Uday Shetty’s unforgettable one-liners to Majnu Bhai’s funny paintings, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor created characters that continue to entertain the audiences years after the original film’s release in 2007. The absence of fan-favourite duo was something that never left from fans’ minds and discussions are still going on after Welcome to The Jungle is released in theaters. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared an honest response that has caught fans’ attention.

Akshay Kumar on Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s absence in Welcome to The Jungle

In a media interaction, Akshay Kumar admitted that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s absence is impossible to ignore. He said their contribution to the Welcome franchise has been huge and acknowledged that audiences naturally associate the series with their memorable performances. Fans love Uday Shetty (played by Nana Patekar) and Majnu Bhai (played by Anil Kapoor) in 2007’s Welcome – the franchise’s first part and were expecting them to be in Welcome to The Jungle. “Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr. Anil, me, and all the people. This is like family. If ‘Welcome 4’ is ever made, you will find all of them (in it). It all depends on what kind of film it is”, Akshay told PTI.

At the same time, Akshay Kumar expressed confidence in the new ensemble cast, saying every film evolves with time and that Welcome To The Jungle has its own identity. He suggested that while fans will miss the original stars, the latest installment offers a fresh comedy with a different set of characters and situations.

Why are Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar not part of Welcome to The Jungle?

The absence of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome to the Jungle has been discussed ever since the project was announced. In an earlier interview, Nana Patekar revealed that both he and Anil Kapoor were approached for the film but eventually decided not to be part of it. According to Nana, they felt the script did not excite them enough. In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar said, “But it wouldn’t have been complete if Anil and I weren’t doing it together. If Anil and I are there, then only Welcome is possible. If you remove me, then he alone can’t make Welcome and vice-versa. They did approach us. We said no. Kahani nahi hai. Utna mazza nahi aaya. (There’s no story. We didn’t enjoy it that much)”

About Welcome to The Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle is an action-comedy film directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala which released on June 26, 2026. It is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, following Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Lara Dutta, and other prominent Bollywood actors. It promises a blend of high-energy comedy, chaotic situations, and more set against a jungle adventure backdrop.