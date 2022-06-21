Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha Clash: Akshay Kumar was in the national capital for the trailer launch of his family dramedy Raksha Bandhan. Akshay along with the star cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur was present at Delite Cinema for the grand trailer launch. Akshay, when asked about Raksha Bandhan clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha responded by saying that there is no clash between the two films. Akshay opined that he rather views it as “two good films coming together.” Akshay was asked the question on context of earlier changing the release date of his previous film Bachchan Pandey in order to avoid clash with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar’s Family Drama Depicts ‘Be a Brother Not a Super Hero’, Watch

Akshay on Clash With Aamir Khan

Akshay was asked during the trailer launch event that his film is clashing with Aamir’s Forest Gump remake. Akshay, according to the journo had delayed Bachchan Pandey release to avoid clash with Laal Singh Chaddha earlier as well. Akshay was quizzed if he feels any pressure on the box office clash with Aamir’s new film. Akshay responded to the same as he told, “I don’t remember any such clash or delaying Bachchan Pandey as far as I can recall. However, I feel there is no clash between my film and Laal Singh Chaddha. There are just two good films coming together.” Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Is 'Matching Robes' With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare On Their Romantic Date Night

Akshay Kumar- Anand L Rai Reunite Again

Akshay was previously seen in Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re directed by Anand L Rai. Anand Rai, on being asked about teaming up again with Akshay gave an emotional reply. Anand said, “Akshay Sir was never Akshay Kumar for me. He was always Raju (Akshay’s screen name in Raksha Bandhan). Akshay Sir portrayed the character brilliantly in the film. He treated me like an elder brother, though he is elder to me. I never expected that in spite being a huge star he would agree to do a second film with someone like me”

Akshay Recalls Chandni Chalk Memories

Akshay reminisced some of his memories of Chandni Chalk as the Delite theater was decorated in the theme of Purani Dilli. Akshay recalled how he once saw Amar Akbar Anthony as a kid at Delite Cinema. Akshay’s sisters in the film are played by Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. Sadia was seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara (2020). Bhumi plays Akshay’s love interest in the film.

Raksha Bandhan hits the screens on August 11, 2022.

