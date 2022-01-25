Mumbai: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one of the most paid actors, and there is no denying that. He releases around 3-4 films in a year and there are several reports that talk about his net worth and astonishing income. The Sooryavanshi actor not only gives one super hit after another, but also has the knowledge about the art of business. Akshay owns luxurious properties, swanky cars and a lot more. In a recent report in Money Control, Akshay Kumar has purchased a new home is spread across an area of 1900 sq. ft on the 19th floor of Joy Legend, a building by Joy Builder in Khar West.Also Read - Bachchan Pandey to Now Release on Holi, Akshay Kumar Gears up to Revive Box Office Again!

The report further stated, the posh apartment was registered on January 7, 2022. It comprises of four car parking spaces, a beautiful balcony, and four bedrooms. We got our hands on the pictures from the Instagram handle of the property dealer. Going by the photos of Akshay Kumar's new apartment, it is quite evident that the new residence has beautiful interiors, huge space is no less than your dream house.

Take a look at photos of Akshay Kumar’s new house:

An earlier report suggested Akshay had sold his office in Andheri West, Mumbai for Rs. 9 crores in December 2021 and he had to buy property against property.