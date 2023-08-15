Home

Akshay Kumar Celebrates Independence Day by Sharing His Indian Citizenship, Says ‘Dil Aur Citizenship Dono Hindustani’

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated Independence Day by sharing the good news that he has become a citizen of India. On Tuesday, the OMG 2 actor announced that he has received his Indian Citizen. Akshay was previously a Canadian citizen. He has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship.

Akshay Kumar had earlier said that he applied for Canadian citizenship when his films were getting flops in the 1990s. There were almost 15 of his films, that didn’t do well at the box office. So, this pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship.

While sharing his happiness of being a citizen of India on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, he captioned the post, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳”.

