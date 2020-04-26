Filmmaker Harish Shankar criticised a senior journalist on Twitter for sharing an article that compared ‘Italian’ Sonia Gandhi with ‘Canadian’ Akshay Kumar. The popular South Indian director took to Twitter to make an angry post about the article claiming that by taking Akshay’s name, the writer tried to attack the film industry in her attempt to ‘curse the BJP’. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 25: Is Akshay Kumar Releasing Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+Hotstar? Theatres Not Likely to Reopen Soon

Akshay has been contributing majorly to various government funds and also helping daily wage workers, doctors, theatre owners, individuals in need at a personal level to fight COVID-19 in the country. He has also received wide appreciation for showing exemplary courage and kindness in the times when it’s needed the most. However, the article shared by a senior journalist on Twitter questions why Akshay, who still holds Canadian citizenship, given a respectable stature and not Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who too has spent most of her life serving the country and its people. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Release Reprise Version of 'Teri Mitti' as Tribute to Frontline COVID-19 Responders

Director Harish Shankar, who made Gabbar Singh, expressed his dissent with what’s written in the article and the sheer comparison made between an actor and a political figure. His tweet read, “Convey to whom so ever …. Shame on u for the worst comparison in the first place .. @akshaykumar contributed crores to this nation in this severe ” times.. whats ur madam did ? if u wanna curse BJP go ahead dont even dare to touch film people!!! We r with people (sic)

Akshay has time and again been questioned about holding Canadian citizenship. In an interview earlier, he addressed the entire controversy and revealed that he got Canadian citizenship when circumstances were not favouring him and he had decided to work in Canada. While speaking at a media event last year, the actor said there was a time when he had delivered 14 back-to-back flops at the Box Office and that destroyed his confidence. The actor added that he decided to look out for more opportunities but when his 15th film turned out to be a hit, he cancelled moving out of the country and decided to continue his struggle in India itself. Akshay was quoted saying, “I have now applied for the passport. I am an Indian and it hurts me that I am asked to prove that every time. My wife, my children are Indian. I pay my taxes here and my life is here.”