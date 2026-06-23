Akshay Kumar comparison emerges as Sanjeev Kapoor reveals why he rejected MasterChef India: ‘If you want me…’

Sanjeev Kapoor recently opened up about why he refused to join MasterChef India when it first launched. Find out what made him reject the offer before eventually joining the popular cooking reality show.

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Akshay Kumar and Sanjeev Kapoor (PC: IMDb)

For many viewers, Sanjeev Kapoor and MasterChef India seem like a perfect match. However, not many know that the celebrity chef initially turned down the opportunity to be part of the hit cooking reality show. In a recent conversation, Sanjeev Kapoor revealed that he said no to the makers when they first approached him. While many may assume it was due to scheduling issues or creative differences, the real reason was quite unexpected. His decision was linked to how he valued his expertise and position in the culinary world.

Why Sanjeev Kapoor rejected MasterChef India initially?

During a conversation with Culinary Culture, Sanjeev Kapoor shared that when the makers approached him for the early seasons of MasterChef India, actor Akshay Kumar had already been signed as one of the judges. Kapoor was happy about the concept but had one condition. The chef reportedly told the makers that he wanted to be paid more than Akshay Kumar. According to Kapoor, it was not about competing with the actor personally. Instead, he believed that since the show revolved around cooking, the industry’s leading culinary expert should be valued accordingly. He explained that he had asked to be paid just Rupee 1 more than Akshay Kumar. He shared, “When they first came to me, they did not meet my condition. My condition was that I should be paid more than Akshay Kumar, just one rupee more. This was the first season, and there was nobody else who could do it but me. It was quite obvious. But when they came to me, I said, ‘There is a condition.’ They did not agree, and I didn’t want to compromise. I was happy with my decision.” His demand surprised the producers, and they decided not to move forward with him for the show’s initial run. As a result, Kapoor stayed away from the first phase of the programme.

How Sanjeev Kapoor eventually joined MasterChef India?

Although the negotiations did not work out initially, Sanjeev Kapoor’s association with MasterChef India was far from over. After the early seasons, the makers approached him again. This time, the circumstances were different because they agreed to what the chef said, and Sanjeev Kapoor eventually joined the show in 2013. He further explained, “It’s not about what you will get personally. You have to make sure the whole environment becomes bigger. I felt that if MasterChef failed in this country, we were doomed. It would not be good for the business of food entertainment. So, whatever I could do, I decided to try. That was the reason I joined the show. Even today, I feel that anyone doing anything in the food space should want such platforms to succeed.” He went on to become one of the most recognised faces associated with the franchise and played an important role in shaping the show’s identity among Indian audiences.

About MasterChef India

MasterChef India is the Indian adaptation of the global MasterChef format, where amateur home cooks compete in a series of culinary challenges to win the coveted title. The show first premiered in 2010 and quickly gained popularity for bringing professional-level cooking competitions into Indian households. Over the years, it has featured well-known judges and mentors. Known for showcasing diverse regional cuisines and culinary talent, MasterChef India has become one of the country’s most popular food-based reality television shows.