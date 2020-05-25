Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran hockey player Balbir Singh who was three-time Olympic gold medal-winner hockey. He died at the age of 95 on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. The actor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Balbir Singh. “Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality,” he said in a tweet. “My heartfelt condolences to his family,” his tweet further said. Also Read - Virat Kohli Cannot Stop Laughing Over David Warner's Latest TikTok Video on Akshay Kumar's 'Bala' Song

Veteran hockey player Balbir Singh had suffered a cardiac arrest on May 12 and after that, he suffered two more cardiac arrests during the course of his admission in the hospital. “Balbir Singh passed away this morning,” his grandson Kabir said in a statement on Monday. Balbir Singh was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend. He played a key role in India’s Olympic victories in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956).

In his illustrious playing career from 1947-1958, Balbir won 61 international caps and scored a whopping 246 goals. He was also the manager of the 1975 World Cup-winning team.

Akshay Kumar is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who have been helping out the government and the frontline workers to combat COVID-19. Last week, it was reported that actor Akshay Kumar has donated around 1000 GOQii smartwatches to the Mumbai Police and 500 to the Nashik Police. The watch collects the data of body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure on its COVID dashboard. This data is centrally monitored by the police. There are two more dashboards on the watch – health and wellness, that also track Body Mass Index and the footsteps.