Akshay Kumar Confirms OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 Clash at Box Office, Announces Trailer Release Date

Finally, the trailer of OMG 2 is coming out on Wednesday. Akshay Kumar took to social media and ended all the rumours of the film's postponement. Read on.

Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2 trailer release date (Photo: Video screenshots)

After days of tussle with the Censor Board, OMG 2 is finally up for release. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Lord Shiva (so far) in the film, took to social media on Tuesday evening to finally announce that the film is releasing as scheduled on August 11. The speculations were rife that the revising committee of CBFC has recommended a lot of modifications to the story and therefore, the team might take more time to work on the final product. However, that’s not the case with the Amit Rai directorial now.

Oh My God 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in important roles, will be hitting the theatres on August 11 – its original release date and facing a Box Office clash with Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol starrer has already generated enough hype among the audience with its grand trailer which was released in Mumbai last week. The trailer of OMG 2, which has been given a U/A certificate, will be released on Wednesday.

OMG 2 Trailer Announcement by Akshay Kumar

Taking to Instagram, Akshay simply thanked the fans for keeping faith in the team and waiting patiently for the trailer. The caption of his post simply read, “विश्वास रखने के लिए आभार 🙌 #OMG2Trailer tomorrow #OMG2 in theatres on August 11 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Clash Confirmed

The CBFC has reportedly certified OMG 2 with an ‘A’ (adults only) rating. The film reportedly features a social message on the LGBTQA community and sex education. This was the reason that it got stuck with the Censor Board for a long time. The board further didn’t want to create another Adipurush debacle-like situation for the viewers and that reportedly led them to recommend a major suggestion. As per a report in NDTV, the revising committee and the makers reached a common ground where the board didn’t ask for any cuts but suggested Akshay’s character be changed to the messenger of Lord Shiva and not the deity himself.

It will be interesting to see how the film reflects these changes now. Watch this space for all the latest updates on OMG 2 and for a full trailer review tomorrow!

