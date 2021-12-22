Actor Allu Arjun’s fans have been in for a pleasant surprise with the release of his much-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has been generating a lot of interest in the area. Sukumar directed the film, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi and received positive reviews from its audience. Following the success of the film, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has written a letter of congratulations to him.Also Read - 'God Bless Your Soul': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll Who Accused of Robbing Rs 50 Crore From Naga Chaitanya

Akshay tweeted, "Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms (sic)." Allu Arjun immediately replied, "Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too (sic)."

Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms pic.twitter.com/7GAL78rPha — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 21, 2021

“Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again,” the ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’ actor added. Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Sonu Sood, among others, praised the Pushpa cast and crew.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have been added to the celebrations by the makers.

The two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and it is to be titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

