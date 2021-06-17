Kashmir: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently visited paramilitary Border Security Force –BSF Jawans in Kashmir’s Gurez Valley. As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, the actor met the jawans who guard the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. He can be seen having a great time with the real superheroes. Akshay Kumar and BSF Jawans danced and performed Bhangra to the tunes of ‘Maan Punjabi Boli Da’ and ‘Sauda Khara Khara’. The dance video has been shared by news agency ANI. They tweeted: “Watch actor Akshay Kumar danced with BSF jawans and locals in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir today”. Also Read - Shocking Transformation of Celebrities With Makeup, See Their Before And After Look - PICS

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar danced with BSF jawans and locals in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir today pic.twitter.com/PcrivjIJMW — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Actor @akshaykumar danced with @BSF_India jawans and locals in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir today. pic.twitter.com/tTD4i4rhKJ — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) June 17, 2021



Akshay Kumar too shared a couple of photos from his visit. As per reports, Akshay was scheduled to interact with the army and BSF troopers in Neeru village. The Good Newwz actor even shared pics of him dancing with the jawans. "Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect", Akshay wrote.

Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes ♥️ My heart is filled with nothing but respect. pic.twitter.com/dtp9VwSSZX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 17, 2021



BSF’s official social media handle too shared a video of Akshay Kumar getting out from BSF’s helicopter. “As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, @akshaykumar once again comes to meet the #bravehearts guarding the borders. Here he arrives at one of the forward locations of @BSF_Kashmir on #LoC.,” the BSF tweeted.

