Home

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Did Not Charge A Rupee For OMG 2? Here Is What Producer Ajit Andhare Has To Say

Akshay Kumar Did Not Charge A Rupee For OMG 2? Here Is What Producer Ajit Andhare Has To Say

Producer Ajit Andhare revealed that Akshay Kumar did not charge a penny for OMG 2 and was involved in the project both financially and creatively.

Akshay Kumar fee for OMG 2. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s latest release OMG 2 has managed to mint around Rs 100 crore despite its massive clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. For some time, reports have been doing the rounds that the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. However, now producer Ajit Andhare has cleared the air saying that these budget reports are a gross exaggeration. He told Pinkvilla that Akshay Kumar did not charge a rupee in fee for OMG 2.

Trending Now

Ajit Andhare also said that Akshay Kumar was involved in the project both financially and creatively. According to the producer, they share a long history and understanding as a studio after working on films such as OMG, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The producer revealed that he has been totally in lockstep with the actor in taking up unconventional scripts which stand for something larger and meaningful. He added that without Akshay Kumar it would have been impossible to take this risk.

It is believed that OMG 2 was made at a controlled budget of a little under Rs 50 crore only. The total collection of the venture stands at Rs 79.47 crore at the moment.

Akshay Kumar thanks the audience for OMG 2 success

In the meantime, Akshay Kumar recently used social media to express gratitude to moviegoers for making OMG 2 a success. Additionally, the actor also wished success for Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which is also taking the box office by storm. He dropped a video montage on his official Instagram handle that captured the film’s success journey with raving reviews and remarkable box office numbers. The post was captioned, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!”

All About OMG 2

Conceptualized and helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 talks about a devotee of Lord Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal. He decides to fight a legal battle after his son is wrongfully thrown out of the school for immoral conduct. The flick reached the cinema halls on August 11.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES