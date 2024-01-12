Akshay Kumar Ditches His Swanky Car And Commutes in Mumbai Metro, Fans Feel Proud- Watch

Home

A video of Akshay Kumar is going viral where he is seen traveling in Mumbai Metro. Netizens show love and feel proud of the superstar. Check reactions here.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted opting for the Mumbai Metro to navigate the bustling city on a Thursday, to beat the peak traffic hours. Videos and pictures have been shared by the commuters present inside the metro coach. Akshay wore a mask but was identified by his fans, sparking admiration and praise for ditching his swanky car. Clad in an all-black ensemble, complemented by white sneakers and a matching cap, Akshay Kumar, wearing a white mask that covered half his face, maintained a low profile during his metro journey. Accompanied by producer Dinesh Vijan, the actor engaged in a conversation with his colleague, seemingly unfazed by the attention he garnered.

Internet users lauded Akshay Kumar for shunning his luxurious car in favour of the common man’s mode of transport. One user expressed their admiration, stating, “The super humble and down-to-earth Akshay Paaji using the Mumbai metro to travel for work!” Another user highlighted his simplicity in the glamorous world of Bollywood, commenting, “Highest-paid actor, Asia’s biggest action hero, but still Padma Shri Akshay Kumar chose to travel by Mumbai Metro. His simplicity is a refreshing standout in the glitzy world of Bollywood.”

The super humble and down to earth Akshay Paaji using the Mumbai metro to travel for work! 😍#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/5GdhHzSkvc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2024

Recalling a previous instance, a user commented, “@akshaykumar seen in Mumbai metro with #Skyforce producer Dinesh Vijan. Last time #Akshaykumar went with Raj Mehta for Good News screening in a Metro and it became a blockbuster. Luck.”

This isn’t the first time Akshay Kumar has chosen the metro for his commute. Last year, the actor was seen interacting with fellow passengers while promoting his film Selfiee alongside co-actor Emraan Hashmi, creating memorable moments for both himself and his fans.

The star’s continued preference for public transport resonates with audiences, portraying him as a celebrity who remains grounded despite his immense success in the film industry.

