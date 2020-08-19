Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs one crore for flood relief in Assam, an official release said on Tuesday. Praising the actor for his generosity, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Thank you Akshay Kumarji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.” Also Read - Bas Behne Deti Hai 100% Return! Akshay Kumar Announces Aanand L Rai's Rakshabandhan

According to the official release, the Bollywood superstar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Discovers Her 'World is Filled With Creatures'

Like previous years, this year too Assam has witnessed a devastating flood, which has so far killed 113 people in 22 districts, while 26 others have been killed in landslides since May 22. Also Read - Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan's Look Will Remind You of Her Role in Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath

With the respite in the monsoon rains, the two-month long Assam floods have significantly improved in the first week of August, but around 6,000 people in 21 villages in four districts are still affected. The districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa and Charaideo.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that the mighty Brahmaputra was in spate on Tuesday at many places in three districts — Dhubri, Sonitpur and Jorhat.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently announced that he will be shooting his next film Bell Bottom in the UK next month. The actor has become the first Bollywood star to be going abroad for shooting in the post-COVID-19 period.

Akshay has other films in the kitty such as Prithviraj, Atrangi Re And Bachchan Pandey.