New Delhi: India is facing probably the worst health crisis of all time. While the daily coronavirus count continues to increase steadily, the other big issue is the lack of oxygen cylinders for the patients. In this difficult time, everyone has come together to do their bit and help the needy. Several Bollywood stars have also come forth offering help at this hour of need. The latest on the list is Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Does India Need Another Lockdown to Curb Rising Corona Numbers? Here's What AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Suggests

Actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation. The news was shared by Gambhir as he took to social media thanking the Khiladi actor. Calling Akshay as a ‘ray of hope’, Gambhir wrote, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless.” Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates 25 April 2021: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi Receives 5 Tons of Oxygen Hours After SOS

Even Akshay Kumar replied to Gambhir’s tweet and wrote, ”These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe” Also Read - Demand to Impose Complete Lockdown in Karnataka Grows Louder Amid Alarming Rise in Covid Cases. Read Details

Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless 🙏🏻 #InThisTogether @ggf_india — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2021

Several fans also appreciated Akshay Kumar’s help and showered love on him on Twitter. One of Akshay’s fans wrote, ”That’s why he is the most loved superstar of India. Akshay Kumar is love.”

Earlier this month, even Akshay Kumar was tested positive for coronavirus while shooting for Ram Setu. However, he has now been tested negative.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several projects including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu lined up.