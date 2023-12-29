Home

Akshay Kumar’s Emotional Support to Shikhar Dhawan as Crickter Struggles to Meet His Son Zoravar: ‘Millions of us Are Praying…’

Akshay Kumar extended support to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan who wrote an emotional post on his son's birthday, revealing that he has been barred from reaching out to him and hasn't seen him for over a year.

Akshay Kumar extends support to Shikhar Dhawan after his emotional post for son

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar reached out to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday after the latter posted an emotional note for his son on his birthday. The actor mentioned how he could understand Shikhar‘s disappointment and pain in being barred from meeting his son. The cricketer wrote about not seeing his son for over a year. He shared an old screenshot from his video call with his son and opened his heart out on missing him deeply.

Akshay extended his support to Shikhar and told him that the entire world is praying for him to reunite with his son and he shall have patience for things to turn better. “Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar (Have faith)…millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless (sic),” he wrote in his Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

In his viral Instagram post on Thursday, Shikhar, who was granted a divorce in October this year, revealed that he has been blocked from reaching out to his son for around three months and therefore, this is the only way for him to express his feelings. “It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely (sic),” he said.

Shikhar sent love and good wishes to his son in the post and mentioned how he will always be there for him. The cricketer wished his son the best on his birthday and asked him to grow up into a compassionate and humble human being. “Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora (heart emoji), Papa (sic),” he added.

About Shikhar Dhawan-Ayesha Mukherjee’s divorce

Earlier this year, while granting a divorce to Shikhar and his wife Aesha, a Delhi court observed that the cricketer was subjected to mental agony by her who forced him into being in a long-distance marriage by living in Australia and keeping him away from his son for years. “He (Dhawan) for no fault of his own had been through immense agony and anguish of living separately from his own son for years,” said the judge in October. “The respondent inflicted such cruelty, agony and trauma on him, that it was impossible for the petitioner to save the marriage,” the court’s order added.

Shikhar and Ayesha were married for 11 years before they parted ways this year.

