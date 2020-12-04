The Tuesday meeting between actor Akshay Kumar and Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have resulted in something positive for the actor’s upcoming film Ram Setu. Akshay had announced the film during Diwali this year and now, in the meeting with the UP CM, he reportedly discussed the film’s storyline and how shooting in Ayodhya would be the best decision in its favour. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Wants to Hijack Bollywood: Shiv Sena's Strong Opinion on UP CM's Meeting With Film People Over New Film City

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, apart from discussing Yogi’s proposal of building the biggest film-city of the country in Noida, Akshay also sought permission to shoot Ram Setu in real locations in the state including Ayodhya where the construction of the Ram Temple is underway. Happy with the film’s story, the CM is believed to have given his nod to the team to shoot the film in Ayodhya. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath to Meet Bollywood Filmmakers Today After Meeting Akshay Kumar to Discuss The New Film City in UP

Story of Akshay Kumar’s Movie Ram Setu And Its Shooting Details

The daily quoted a source close to the development saying, “Set in today’s India, it’s the journey of the protagonist to discover if the Ram Setu is a myth or reality. Since Akshay and his director, Abhishek Sharma, want to present an accurate depiction, they want to shoot in real locations in the state, including Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. They want to kick off the film by mid-2021 in UP.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Possibilities For Film Shooting in Uttar Pradesh

After meeting Akshay on Tuesday evening at a plush hotel in Mumbai, the state’s CM also met a few Bollywood producers to discuss his project and take suggestions from them in building a ‘world-class film city’ near the Jewar Airport in the Greater Noida area of the state. Arjun Rampal, Boney Kapoor, Anand Pandit, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Satish Kaushik, Pahlaj Nihalani, Honey Trehan, Anil Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Vikram Khakar, and Jayantilal Gada among others were present in the meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was coordinated by producer Rahul Mittra who called it a ‘positive sign for the Hindi film industry’.

What Yogi Adityanath Discussed With Bollywood Producers in His Meeting

Mittra said that the meeting resulted in solutions around three things – single-window clearances for filmmakers wanting to shoot in UP, infrastructural support and security, and making shoots in the state a hassle-free experience.

Apart from Akshay’s Ram Setu, Rahul Mittra’s Mard starring Randeep Hooda, and Jaan starring Arjun Rampal will be shot in UP.

The proposed film-city will be situated on a 1000-acre plot on the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), six kilometers from the Jewar International Airport and near metro and railway stations.