Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After First Look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: 'Sharad Kelkar Has Set High Standards...' - Check Tweets

Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Akshay Kumar’s look as Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hasn’t really impressed the masses, it seems. On Tuesday, the team ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat‘ started the shooting of the film with Akshay’s scenes and revealed his first look as the most celebrated Shivaji Maharaj. However, not many people seemed on board with Akshay’s appearance in the film.

Taking to Twitter, many social media users pointed out factual errors in the film’s clip that the makers released while unveiling Akshay’s first look. Others also compared the actor’s performance in ‘Prithviraj’ which didn’t impress the audience last year. One Twitter user said, “Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680. Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880. This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji. #AkshayKumar #ShivajiMaharaj (sic).” Another wrote, “Samrat Prithviraj mein jo thodi si kami reh gayi thi usse ab Akshay Kumar Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ka role play karke poori karenge 😵‍💫 (sic).”

Samrat Prithviraj mein jo thodi si kami reh gayi thi usse ab Akshay Kumar Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ka role play karke poori karenge 😵‍💫 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 6, 2022

Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680. Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880. This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji. pic.twitter.com/C2O93cTsz3 — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 6, 2022

A section of the social media users was found encouraging actor Sharad Kelkar’s portrayal of the celebrated character. The actor played the same role in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and garnered appreciation for giving his all to make it look powerful. “I hope Akshay Kumar does justice to the role of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj but #SharadKelkar has set such high standards in depicting Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj, it will be really hard to beat his portrayal, (sic)” wrote one Twitter user.

I hope Akshay Kumar does justice to the role of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj but #SharadKelkar has set such high standards in depicting Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj,it will be really hard to beat his portrayal. pic.twitter.com/R5sLdtpITp — Aditya Nayak (@adityavnayak) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn lent his support to Akshay for playing the role. Sharing the introductory clip from the movie, he took to social media and wrote, “ear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film – Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He is my favourite Maratha hero and I’m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior (sic)”

RT for #SharadKelkar

Like for #AkshayKumar My personal choice is Sharad Kelkar. pic.twitter.com/kw7qYqFTAt — Prapti Buch (@i_m_prapti) December 6, 2022

Thank you bhai 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Nmtt3GfhRI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 6, 2022

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is the story of seven warriors who brought Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of ‘Swarajya’ to reality. Apart from Akshay, it also features Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde. The film is slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2023 on a pan-India level – Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch this space for all the updates on the film! Also, what do you think of Akshay’s look in it?